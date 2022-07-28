COVID cases down in north

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two years on, the number of COVID-19 cases in the north country is declining.

Since May, COVID cases in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties are down by around 40%, while Lewis county’s COVID cases are down by almost 60%.

Jefferson County Public Health Planner and Public Information Officer Stephen Jennings believes the decrease is tied to nicer weather this summer and an increase in the number of individuals who have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

“A message I would like to impart tonight is for people to get their boosters. It’s really, really important because the variants keep continuing- they keep mutating, and a good way to suppress that is to be vaccinated,” Jennings said.

Nationwide, the number of new cases is up three percent over the last two weeks, as the BA.5 variant has spread. Hospitalizations are up 11 percent, and deaths, two percent. That’s all according to the New York Times COVID tracker.

