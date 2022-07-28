HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Dale F. Ritchie, 85, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held privately for family and close friends on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 1:00PM, visitation will be held prior from 11:00AM until the time of services.

Mr. Ritchie passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg surrounded by his family.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Homes.

Dale is survived by his wife of 63 years; Bonnie (Skelly) Ritchie; his children, Bridget Green, Thomas Paul Ritchie and his wife Patricia, Melissa Fuller and her husband David, Molly Ward and her husband James; thirteen grandchildren, Carrie, Katlin, Jay, James, John, Ellen, Kelly, Jenny, Thomas Jr., Jessica, Kevin, Jacob and Claire; and 14 great-grandchildren, Owen, Lyla, Mia, Evie, Shay, Nevelle, Cove, Remi, Walker, Landon, Lexi, Aryana, Max and Mila; his siblings, Ronald, William, Judy and Sharon; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dale is predeceased by his parents, Benjamin and Ruth Ritchie, his stepmother, Eleanor; two siblings, Mary Elizabeth Ritchie, in infancy and Donald Ritchie as well as a son in law, Clarence Burnham.

Dale was born March 29, 1937, in De Peyster, NY, the son of the late Benjamin and Ruth (Hazelton) Ritchie. He Married the love of his life, Bonnie Skelly on March 21, 1959. Dale was a proud member of Local 73, where he worked as a Union Pipefitter for over 58 years with his son and grandsons following in his footsteps. Dale was an active member of the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department, serving over 26 years.

Dale thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, 4wheeling, snowmobiling and trapping. He enjoyed watching the New York Yankees and spending time at his hunting camp with his friends and family. He spent his weekends in the summer hosting pool parties in the back yard with friends and family and vacationing in Florida during the winter months. Dale coached Little League baseball and was part of the Heuvelton bowling league for many years.

Donations can be made in Dale’s memory to the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department. 95 N State St, Heuvelton, NY 13654.

Online condolences can be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com

