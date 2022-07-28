General Brown gridiron players hone skills at summer football camp

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - It’s never too early to start thinking about the high school football season, and some area schools have already kicked off their seasons on the gridiron with summer football camps.

On a Thursday night in Dexter, it was time for the General Brown football camp for about 70 kids from grades 7 through 12.

Unlike some other football camps, which only last one week in the summer, the General Brown football camp takes place every Monday and Thursday night in the summer, something Lions varsity football coach Doug Black likes doing.

“I think it does,” he said. “I think it keeps the kids focused all summer long and really gears them up for our double sessions.”

While the camp focuses on the fundamentals of the game like blocking, tackling and proper route running, Black says there’s one thing he tries to emphasize to all the athletes in attendance.

“Really, it’s conditioning,” he said. “It’s getting out, getting ready for the season, getting in shape between this camp and getting in the weight room. It’s really going to benefit the kids and help them stay fresh longer and stay healthy.”>

A number of Black’s varsity players attend the camp, and they say being able to work out alongside the future stars of General Brown football is something they enjoy and take pride in.

“It’s a good experience, especially coming from when we were younger kids looking up to them so it’s kind of nice to switch positions,” Armondo Orcesi said.

“It’s very fun,” Kaleb Natali said. “They’re really cool. They love having us here and we love having them here.”

For the younger players, it’s a chance to get a feel for what lies ahead for both on and off the football field playing for a Lions program that year in and year out is one of the best in Section III.

“It really is,” Black said. “We try to do the whole thing from modified up to varsity. We run the same system and we try to impress that on the kids that what they’re learning at the modified level is going to carry it with them and they see that in camp. We go through a lot of the basics. What we do offensively, defensively and then we get some special teamwork in there too.”>

Current and future players are getting a taste of what’s to come in the 2022 football season at General Brown.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.