Get ‘Into Something Good’; Herman’s Hermits coming to Alex Bay

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A legendary pop band will be making a stop in Alexandria Bay this fall.

Herman’s Hermits, starring lead singer Peter Noone, will be playing at Bonnie Castle Resort on Friday September 23 in the 20th annual Rock and Roll Oldies Show hosted by the Disabled Persons Action Organization.

The band has sold more than 52 million recordings. In all, 14 of their singles and seven albums have gone gold.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on August 3, with varying ticket packages available. They can be purchased by calling DPAO directly. General admission tickets will be available at Kinney Drugs stores in Watertown, Alexandria Bay, and Clayton.

All proceeds from the concert will benefit the 1 World Foundation, which helps better the lives of people with developmental disabilities.

