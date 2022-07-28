Henderson Harbor celebrates Christmas in July

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Christmastime! At least, it will be in Henderson Harbor this weekend.

The Henderson Harbor Business and Community Council is hosting Christmas in July.

Gail Smith and Susan VanBenschoten from the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association talked about it on 7 News At Noon.

You can watch the interview in the video above.

The event is Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30.

On Friday, a gingerbread house competition starts at 8 a.m. There’s live music by a band on a pontoon boat in the evening.

On Saturday, there’s a Hospice poker run, a jet ski parade, a Christmas boat parade, and fireworks.

From 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday the Performing Arts Association hosts a classic car show that leads off with a parade at 12:30 p.m. There will be food, vendors, live music, and prizes.

Organizers promise a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The full schedule is at visithendersonharbor.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.