Henderson Harbor celebrates Christmas in July

Henderson Harbor celebrates Christmas in July
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Christmastime! At least, it will be in Henderson Harbor this weekend.

The Henderson Harbor Business and Community Council is hosting Christmas in July.

Gail Smith and Susan VanBenschoten from the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association talked about it on 7 News At Noon.

You can watch the interview in the video above.

The event is Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30.

On Friday, a gingerbread house competition starts at 8 a.m. There’s live music by a band on a pontoon boat in the evening.

On Saturday, there’s a Hospice poker run, a jet ski parade, a Christmas boat parade, and fireworks.

From 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday the Performing Arts Association hosts a classic car show that leads off with a parade at 12:30 p.m. There will be food, vendors, live music, and prizes.

Organizers promise a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The full schedule is at visithendersonharbor.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jobs graphic.
New company, 90 jobs coming to Massena
Nicole Lacey
Lacey sentenced to 12 years for running over & killing boyfriend
Some are on the hunt, others just want him left alone. But everyone is invested in Summit Wood...
Black bear sighting: Community reacts to Summit Wood Apartments’ latest guest
Pope Francis apologizes on behalf of the Catholic Church for abuse suffered by Indigenous...
Local Mohawks, Catholics react to pope’s apology
River Street, Nicholville, July 2022, where a portion of the road has washed away.
Washed away road worries Nicholville residents

Latest News

In this May 22, 2018 photo, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., speaks during a news conference on Capitol...
Man who accosted US Rep. Zeldin on stage remains jailed
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Severe thunderstorm warning for part of Jefferson County
William Laflair
Man charged following sexual abuse investigation
Christmas in July in Henderson Harbor
Henderson Harbor celebrates Christmas in July