John E. “Jack” Miller, 84, of Fine

FINE, New York (WWNY) - John E. “Jack” Miller, 84, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at his home.

A Christian graveside service will be held for Jack at the convenience of the family in Wanakena Cemetery with military rites. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

John was born on July 9, 1938 in Ogdensburg, the son of Morris B. And Lillian (Bellfy) Miller. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1956 and later from SUNY Canton. Jack enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1957 and was honorably discharged in April 1961.

He returned to work at ACCO Products, Inc. in Ogdensburg and was appointed to the Ogdensburg Police Department in July 1964. On June 10, 1965, Jack joined the New York State Police in Albany, retiring in September 1984. The remainder of his working career was in the construction field as a clerk on various projects at the Fort Drum expansion and other jobs in St. Lawrence County. He also enjoyed operating an ice cream truck business and a flea market near his home in Fine.

On February 21, 1987, he married Frances Aldrich of Gouverneur in the town of Rossie with town justice Elwood Simons presiding. Two previous marriages ended in divorce.

He was an original member of the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad in 1963 and was involved with the start-up of the Ogdensburg Boys Club in 1964.

Jack leaves behind his wife Fran, a sister Marilyn Luzinski of Arizona, 3 sons Scott M. Miller of Nevada, Jason J. Miller of Ogdensburg, John J. Miller of Pennsylvania, a daughter Jennifer M. Robinson of Albany, a stepson Jeffrey R. McDonald and stepdaughter Laura L. Link, both of Gouverneur, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents.

Donations in his memory may be made to your local food pantry or to the Food Bank of Central NY, 7066 Interstate Island Road, Syracuse, NY 13209.

