Labor deal struck at Claxton-Hepburn Hospital

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There is a tentative deal for a contract at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, between the hospital and Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 1199 Upstate.

The union represents about 200 workers at the hospital.

The current contract was set to expire July 31.

Union officials say they made a one year deal which boosts pay by five percent August 1, and another two percent on April 1, 2023.

Their health insurance does not change, union officials said.

Workers will vote on the deal August 4.

Word of the contract comes as the hospital cuts 40 positions from its “revenue cycle” - i.e., billing - department.

