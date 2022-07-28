Lewis County Health’s circle drive & parking area to close temporarily

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There will be new traffic and parking patterns at Lewis County Health System starting next week.

The front circle drive entrance and parking area, and the Adirondack Edge Patio off State Route 26 will be closed for a little over a month while a new water line is installed.

That work starts on August 1 and those areas are scheduled to reopen on September 6.

It’s part of a $30 million project at the health care facility.

