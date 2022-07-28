Man charged following sexual abuse investigation
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is accused of sexual abuse.
City police say 54-year-old William Laflair was charged following an investigation that began on July 24 into a complaint that someone had sexual contact with a minor over several years.
Laflair was charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
He was arraigned on the charge and released under probation supervision.
LaFlair touched a six year old girl, according to police paperwork filed in connection with the arrest.
