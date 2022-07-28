Man charged following sexual abuse investigation

William Laflair
William Laflair(Ogdensburg Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is accused of sexual abuse.

City police say 54-year-old William Laflair was charged following an investigation that began on July 24 into a complaint that someone had sexual contact with a minor over several years.

Laflair was charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

He was arraigned on the charge and released under probation supervision.

LaFlair touched a six year old girl, according to police paperwork filed in connection with the arrest.

