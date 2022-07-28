Man who accosted US Rep. Zeldin on stage remains jailed

Published: Jul. 28, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A man who accosted U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin on stage as the Republican campaigned for governor will remain in custody while a federal judge considers his lawyer’s plea to release the Army veteran, who he said was in an alcoholic relapse.

David Jakubonis faces a federal count of assaulting a member of Congress with a dangerous weapon for the attack July 21 in the Rochester area.

The charge carries a potential maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

At a detention hearing Thursday, a prosecutor argued Jakubonis should be held as a danger to the community who lunged at a congressman with a dangerous weapon.

