Massena Rotary’s Pancake Day coming soon
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - It will soon be time for Massena Rotary’s Pancake Day.
Rotarian Jerry Manor told us about the annual feast during an interview on 7 News This Morning.
You can watch that interview in the video above.
Pancakes will be served from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 6, at the J. William Leary Junior High School.
It costs $8. Kids 7 and under eat for free.
Learn more at the Massena Rotary Club’s Facebook page.
