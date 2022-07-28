Advertisement

Massena Rotary’s Pancake Day coming soon

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - It will soon be time for Massena Rotary’s Pancake Day.

Rotarian Jerry Manor told us about the annual feast during an interview on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch that interview in the video above.

Pancakes will be served from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 6, at the J. William Leary Junior High School.

It costs $8. Kids 7 and under eat for free.

Learn more at the Massena Rotary Club’s Facebook page.

