Must-see video: O’burg Seaway Festival underway

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Despite rain earlier in the day, a good crowd turned out Thursday evening for the 61st edition of the Ogdensburg Seaway Festival.

The Festival, of course, is an all-week affair, culminating in a huge parade Saturday.

Thursday evening, 7 News reporter Brendan Straub was live at the festival, trying his arm at the dunking booth.

Click on the picture above this post to watch what happened.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.