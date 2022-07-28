Must-see video: O’burg Seaway Festival underway

By Brendan Straub
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Despite rain earlier in the day, a good crowd turned out Thursday evening for the 61st edition of the Ogdensburg Seaway Festival.

The Festival, of course, is an all-week affair, culminating in a huge parade Saturday.

Thursday evening, 7 News reporter Brendan Straub was live at the festival, trying his arm at the dunking booth.

Click on the picture above this post to watch what happened.

