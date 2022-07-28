New company, jobs, greeted as good news for Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A deal to bring a manufacturer of hydrogen fuel to Massena - and with it, 90 new jobs - was hailed Thursday as good news for Massena, St. Lawrence County and the state.

‘Air Products’ plans to spend half a billion dollars to build a plant which makes hydrogen fuel, for vehicles and other purposes.

The New York Power Authority sealed the deal earlier this week when it agreed to supply Air Products with low-cost electricity.

“The assets that we have here, the hydropower, the renewables that are in development, and the interest by New York State to develop a green hydrogen hub, all of those things can be leveraged to create more of those businesses,” Patricia Wilson, the Power Authority’s Economic Development Program Manager, said Thursday.

“We’re talking to other businesses about locating here.” she said.

Likewise, local economic leaders believe this is a great opportunity for St. Lawrence County to be an environmental leader.

“St. Lawrence County has tremendous green energy assets already. Between hydro and solar, this positions us as a potential leader in the next phase of clean energy development,” said Patrick Kelly, head of St. Lawrence County’s Industrial Development Agency.

The new Air Products plant is set to break ground at the Massena Industrial Zone sometime next year and will open in 2025.

