Nice this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Shower will come to an end tonight as lows drop into the lower to mid 60s.

Friday we will have a slight chance for a few rain showers, but should remain mostly dry. Highs will get into the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday will be a nice day with lower humidity with highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday highs will get into the lower 80s with sunny skies.

We will remain dry on Monday as we start August with high’s in the mid to upper 80s.

A slight chance of rain will return on Tuesday as highs get into the lower 80s.

Wednesday will be a dry day with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Thursday will have a slight chance of thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s.

