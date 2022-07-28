Police: 21-year-old facing charges after shooting, killing pregnant woman

Devin Minor, 21, appears in court, charged with murder and fetal homicide.
Devin Minor, 21, appears in court, charged with murder and fetal homicide.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman, Dustin Vogt and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man is facing murder charges after a pregnant woman was shot and killed Sunday night.

Calls came in around 9 p.m. to respond to a location in Louisville for a report of a shooting, according to officials with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Once there, officers found 20-year-old Darriona Jones shot. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, WAVE reported.

Officials confirmed on Monday that Jones was pregnant.

Police arrested 21-year-old Devin Minor and charged him with murder, fetal homicide and intimidating a participant in the legal process.

Minor appeared in court Tuesday where a judge placed his bond at $1 million full cash. His next court date is scheduled on Aug. 3.

