Rabies baits to drop in Lewis County next month

Rabies baits will be dropped over Lewis County next month.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - You might see airplanes flying low over Lewis County for a few days in August.

Lewis County Public Health says the U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to begin dropping rabies baits over several townships from August 11 through August 14, depending on the weather.

Baits will be dropped by hand in the village of Lowville during the week before.

The oral rabies vaccination baits target raccoons, skunks, and other wildlife to help stop further spread of rabies.

The baits are about the size of a single-serving condiment packet, are dyed green, and are coated with a sweet substance to attract wildlife.

Public Health says anyone who finds a bait should leave it alone. If it is intact and out in the open, you can toss it deeper into the woods or brush where a wild animal is more likely to find it. People should wear gloves or use a towel to handle baits and wash their hands afterward.

Pet owners should not attempt to take baits away from their pets, as they may be bitten in the process and exposed to the vaccine. The baits are not harmful to pets but eating many of them could cause temporary stomach upset.

Anyone who touches the liquid vaccine contained within the bait should wash their hands immediately and contact Lewis County Public Health at 315-376-5453 for further guidance.

