Sandra L. Michael, 62, of Norwood

Published: Jul. 28, 2022
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of life for Sandra L. Michael, 62, a resident of 495 Elliott Road, Norwood, will be held at a later date. 

Sandra passed away at home with her daughter at her side on Sunday evening, July 24, 2022 

Born in Rockland MA on November 27, 1959 to Paul and Mildred Pennini Metcalf, Sandra graduated from high school and attended college.  She married Steven W. Michael on March 5, 1976.  Steven just passed away last year on April 3, 2021. 

She worked as a cleaner for many years, working for Service Master Cleaning Services and at Northern Family Motel in Potsdam, NY. 

Sandra enjoyed living a simple life, she loved gardening, sitting in the sun and cross-stitching, but found her most enjoyment came from spending time with her family.

Sandra is survived by a son, Joshua (Jessica) Michael, two daughters, Victoria (Joseph) Orologio and Samantha Michael; seven grandchildren, Joseph and Zachary Orologio, Rylee Michael, Michael and Penelope Burdzuik and Phoebe and Jeffrey Lavare.

Also surviving Sandra is her mother, Mildred Metcalf; her two brothers, Timothy Metcalf and Robert and Pamela Metcalf and two sisters, Holly and Michael Bailey and Heidi Metcalf as well as nieces and nephews. 

Sandra was pre-deceased by her father, Paul Metcalf and her late husband, Steven Michael. Memorial donations in Sandra’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home of Norfolk is serving the family of Steven W. Michael.

