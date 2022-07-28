Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Plenty of Flower Power

(WWNY) - We have had some sizzling sunshine this week, and what better way to cool down than taking a dip in the pool? Linus and Lucy have gone hog wild as they refresh themselves.

And there are more pigs. Well, technically a family of raccoons, but they’re pigging out in the backyard of Lisa Stephenson’s home.

Murphy was getting a summertime breeze. Mary Paquette says he loves swinging at camp on the Oswegatchie River.

Jennifer Power sent in a shot all the way from Nantucket. It shows a momma deer and her two fawns enjoying a seaside lunch break.

Speaking of eating by the water: Alivia Gilson isn’t messing around when it comes to getting her vitamin D.

She better save some sun for the flowers, though. We had another week of flower power submissions, some with plants you may have never seen before.

That includes the lantana flower and the lobelia flower.

Lilies are a more familiar sight. Chuck Larrabee took a photo of some at Laurel Terrace in Massena.

Rick Greer and his best buddy, Mocha Dog, immerse themselves in the beauty of black-eyed Susans

Michelle Kelley and her grandson, Alex, have picked a few winners at Whetstone Gulf State Park

And Marilyn Deon shared her blooms in Potsdam, with our prettiest pollinators.

Thank you to everyone who shared pics. Be sure to send in more via Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app.

You can check out our Flower Power and Pics of the Week galleries below.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.