Severe thunderstorm warning for part of Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for western Jefferson County until 1.45 PM.

The storm could hit Watertown, Stony Point, Clayton, Adams, Dexter, Henderson Harbor, Cedar Point State Park and Southwick Beach State Park. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 41 and 48.

The storm could damage trees and down power lines, according to the Weather Service.

