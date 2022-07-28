Advertisement

Showers & thunderstorms possible this afternoon

We could see thunderstorms this afternoon.
By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WWNY) - The night was warm and muggy and today will be, too.

There’s a 40% chance of showers this afternoon. Thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and damaging winds are possible.

They should move through the area quickly. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs close to 80.

There’s a very small chance – about 20% -- of rain early Friday. The rest of the day will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be a sunny weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday.

Monday is the first day of August and it’s coming in hot. It will be sunny with highs close to 90.

It will be partly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

