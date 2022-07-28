Watertown Rapids down Newark 18-3

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids were at home for a second straight night Wednesday, hosting the Newark Pilots in a PGCBL contest.

The Rapids were in search of their second straight win after beating Utica 5-4 in 10 innings at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds Tuesday night.

Watertown strikes in the bottom of the first. Elvis Lopez singles down the third base line, Clay Grady checks in, and it’s 1-0 Rapids.

Newark ties it in the top of the second but the Rapids regain the lead in the bottom of the frame. Brett Myers is hit with the bases loaded. Michael Norton scores, and it’s 2-1 Watertown.

Still in the second, Colin Hageman draws the bases loaded walk, forcing home Hunter Ryan It’s 3-1 Rapids.

Bottom three: it’s now 4-2 Rapids. Ryan singles through the hole into left field and both Tyree Bradley and Owen Parliament score. It’s 6-2 Watertown.

Still in the third, Myers hits a sacrifice fly to center field, Norton tags and scores, and it’s 7-2 Rapids.

Then it’s Hageman with the grounder that looks to be a double play, but the ball is thrown away. Ryan crosses and it’s 8-2 Watertown.

The onslaught continues for the Rapids. Ellis Schwartz hits a blooper down the left field line that falls for a double. Hageman scores, making it 9-2 Rapids.

Watertown went on to beat Newark 18-3 in five innings, upping their record to 20-22.

For perspective, the Rapids were 2-14 with a 13-game losing streak on June 22. Since then, they’ve become one of the hottest teams in the league, going 18-8.

The Rapids travel to Boonville Thursday night.

