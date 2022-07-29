Did you feel it? Earthquakes in NNY

THe readout from a seismograph, the instrument used to record earthquakes.
THe readout from a seismograph, the instrument used to record earthquakes.(Source: MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There were two small earthquakes in northern New York this week.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports a 2.5 on the Richter scale earthquake was recorded - with its center near St. Regis Falls - just after midnight Wednesday.

Another 1.1 magnitude quake followed. The USGS reports people in St. Lawrence County and into the Adirondacks felt it.

Neither quake was considered ‘significant’ by the USGS.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jobs graphic.
New company, 90 jobs coming to Massena
St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office vehicles
Woman accused of spending thousands with stolen debit card
William Laflair
Man charged following sexual abuse investigation
Enchanted Forest Water Safari is now the state’s largest water theme park. But it didn't start...
‘Fun never stops’ at Enchanted Forest Water Safari, but when did it start?
WWNY Peyton Morse.
Hochul tells 7 News she’d be ‘happy’ to look into Morse death

Latest News

Crowds gather at this year's French Festival in Cape Vincent.
After French Festival, Cape Vincent Chamber seeks opinions
MEGAMILLIONS 7/5/22
Got your numbers? Tonight’s the night
Governor Hochul speaks Friday at Mapleview Dairy in Madrid.
Hochul: state will pick up extra costs for 40 hour farm week
Sgt. Richard Ganske, 84th Combat Engineer Battalion, uses a bulldozer to manuever refuse into...
Families blindsided, disappointed by block of burn pit legislation