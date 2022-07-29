Did you feel it? Earthquakes in NNY

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There were two small earthquakes in northern New York this week.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports a 2.5 on the Richter scale earthquake was recorded - with its center near St. Regis Falls - just after midnight Wednesday.

Another 1.1 magnitude quake followed. The USGS reports people in St. Lawrence County and into the Adirondacks felt it.

Neither quake was considered ‘significant’ by the USGS.

