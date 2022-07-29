Douglas J. Holbrook, 68, summer resident of Clayton

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Douglas J. Holbrook will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton on Tuesday, August 9, from 5 - 7 PM.

The funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 10, at 8:30 AM at St. Mary’s Church followed by burial in Clayton Cemetery.

Mr. Holbrook, 68, GA and summer resident of Clayton died March 22.

