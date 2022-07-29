Edward A. Green, 89, of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Edward A. Green, 89, of Gulf Road, passed away Wednesday evening, July 27, 2022 at North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Edward was born on November 30, 1932, in the Town of Pierrepont, the son of the late Arthur and Grace (Petrie) Green and attended local schools. On August 8, 1950, he entered the US Army, proudly serving his country until his honorable discharge on November 22, 1953. Edward was a local construction laborer for many years and had a great love for hunting.

Edward is survived by his brothers, his twin Eldred and Margaret Green of Colton, Arthur and Robin Green of Pierrepont, George and Judy Green of Colton, and Thomas Green of Massena; his sisters, Edith Curry of Colton, Ella Roberts of Colton, Jane Mousaw of Colton, and Geraldine and Ronald Johnson of Pierrepont; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Betty Fountain, Freida Whitman, Bonnie Green, Beverly Green, Daniel Petrie, Archie, Frederick, Donald and Tony Green.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however at his request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on August 3, 2022 in Stark Cemetery, South Colton.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made a charity of one’s choice.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

