Gillibrand blasts GOP for blocking burn pit bill

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand spoke out Thursday against Republican lawmakers who blocked the passage of a bill affecting military veterans.

Gillibrand and other lawmakers voiced their anger in Washington, D.C. over the blocked Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) act.

The bill would expand health care coverage for veterans who were exposed to toxins and burn pits during their service. Currently, veterans have to prove their illness was a direct consequence of having been exposed to a specific burn pit.

Eight Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for the PACT Act, but the 55 yes votes fell short of the 60 needed. Gillibrand says a vote against the bill is an outrage and she says there needs to be more accountability for those who voted no.

“They put politics before the lives of our families, our loved ones, our service members, our veterans who have given every last measure,” she said. “There’s no excuse. It’s total B.S.”

Burn pits were widely used by the U.S. military from the Gulf War on to dispose of toxic materials.

Exposure to them has been linked to rare cancers, lung diseases, and respiratory illnesses. It’s unclear if the bill will be introduced again.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.