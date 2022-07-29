Got your numbers? Tonight’s the night

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger, as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion, just hours before the next drawing tonight.

The giant jackpot remains the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers. The estimated $1.28 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $747.2 million

Across the north country Friday, people were buying tickets and counting up dreams. Even if you’re not a gambler, the money is simply too big for a lot of people to overlook.

We talked with ticket buyers in Watertown and Carthage.

“It’s something that you can’t ignore. It’s out there. You’d be living under a rock if you didn’t want to try,” said Brandon Wright.

To say the odds are against you is an understatement; you’re about 300 times more likely to get struck by lightning. Still, the argument remains - somebody’s gotta win this thing.

“There’s always that chance and if you don’t play you don’t get it, so I figure there’s a chance for everybody to win,” said Luther Farnsworth.

As for what people would do with the money, vacations were a popular choice.

“I’d probably take my whole family with me on a cruise to Disneyworld,” said Arlene Baik.

“Maybe take a cruise or two. buy a new house, car. Take care of my family,” said Mark Jackson.

And some choices for what to do with the money were perfectly north country.

““Definitely gotta upgrade things around my house. Maybe I’ll buy a new mower, new snow blower. Those things are always useful,” said one man.

And after an entire shift of selling tickets over at the Carthage Market, Desiree Crowder decided to buy a few of her own, and she’s feeling generous.

“I will help all of my employees out, I will donate money to my church, I will donate a huge amount to Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.”

But if Friday’s dreams don’t work out, Ii no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to an estimated $1.7 billion for the next drawing Tuesday - and that will be a record.

