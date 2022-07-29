Hochul visits Clayton to announce waterfront improvements

Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Clayton Thursday to announce $8.6 million in waterfront improvements.
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Repairing and replacing docks, elevating the Riverwalk, and protecting local businesses from future flood damage.

More construction is coming to Clayton.

Gov. Kathy Hochul stopped by the Antique Boat Museum to announce four additional projects funded through the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, known as REDI.

In 2019, the village was awarded more than $8.6 million for five projects.

The funds came after high water levels left the Riverwalk heavily damaged. Hochul and Mayor Norma Zimmer don’t want to see that happen again.

“I was here on the Fourth of July,” Hochul said, “went to Bella’s, walked along the waterfront, and I still saw the roped-up, taped-up area, and I said, ‘Let’s get this finished. This has been too long.’”

Most of the $8.6 million -- $6.3 million -- will be spent over four projects:

- $2.5 million toward installing an elevated boardwalk above the current one,

- $2.4 million towards replacing the Mary Street boat launch dock with a new floating one and reconstructing the main dock,

- $975,000 toward improving village docks near the Veterans Memorial Monument.

- $250,000 towards protecting and stabilizing the Frink Park Regional Dock.

Hochul says the projects announced Thursday will “get going quickly,” adding the Clayton community has been waiting long enough.

