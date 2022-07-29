Jefferson County SPCA: A scavenger hunt! To help cats!

Jefferson County SPCA: A scavenger hunt!
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County SPCA is having a scavenger hunt of sorts.

Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the idea is for people to bring in items the shelter needs but are rarely donated.

For every item a person brings in, she says, they’ll get $10 off an adult cat adoption. Bringing in one of each item means the adoption price will be $100 lower.

That could help the shelter find homes for at least some of its 30 cats.

The hunt will be from Saturday, July 30 to Saturday, August 13.

A list will be posted at jeffersoncountyspca.org and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can call 315-782-3260 with questions.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jobs graphic.
New company, 90 jobs coming to Massena
William Laflair
Man charged following sexual abuse investigation
River Street, Nicholville, July 2022, where a portion of the road has washed away.
Washed away road worries Nicholville residents
Nicole Lacey
Lacey sentenced to 12 years for running over & killing boyfriend
WWNY Peyton Morse.
Hochul tells 7 News she’d be ‘happy’ to look into Morse death

Latest News

St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office vehicles
Woman accused of spending thousands with stolen debit card
The Watertown Rapids' season is coming to a close. Players say the moment is bittersweet.
Rapids players say end of season is bittersweet
Kicker Eric Beyler is the Watertown Red & Black's secret weapon when it comes to clutch...
Kicker is secret weapon for Watertown Red & Black
Enchanted Forest Water Safari is now the state’s largest water theme park. But it didn't start...
‘Fun never stops’ at Enchanted Forest Water Safari, but when did it start?