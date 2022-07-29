Jefferson County SPCA: A scavenger hunt! To help cats!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County SPCA is having a scavenger hunt of sorts.

Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the idea is for people to bring in items the shelter needs but are rarely donated.

For every item a person brings in, she says, they’ll get $10 off an adult cat adoption. Bringing in one of each item means the adoption price will be $100 lower.

That could help the shelter find homes for at least some of its 30 cats.

The hunt will be from Saturday, July 30 to Saturday, August 13.

A list will be posted at jeffersoncountyspca.org and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can call 315-782-3260 with questions.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.