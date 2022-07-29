Jerry P. Gordon, 78, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Jerry P. Gordon, 78, of 614 CR 42, unexpectedly passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, with his family by his side.

Jerry was born on May 8, 1944 in Malone, son of the late James Edward and Viola Agnes (Barney) Gordon. He served in the US Army from May 16, 1961, until his honorable discharge on October 5, 1969. He married Sandra Lee Meyer on May 4, 1968, in Massena, with Rev. Dwyer officiating.

Jerry was a life member of the Earl J. Santimaw Post #1143 VFW and the Gerald R. Roy Post #4 AMVETS. While in the military, he was stationed in Germany, Korea and Vietnam, and upon his return to Massena he worked for General Motors in Massena for 18 years, and then in Bedford, IN, where he retired as a die cast operator after an additional 12 years. He was a John Deere enthusiast, and very handy, and enjoyed working in the shop and around the house.

He is survived by his wife Sandra, his two sons, Jerry P. Gordon, Jr. of Aurora, NY; and James Gordon of Coos Bay, OR; his grandson Cody Gordon; his brother Donald Gordon of Malone; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home on Monday from 12-2 PM, where a funeral service will be held at 2 PM. Burial will follow at Massena Center Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.