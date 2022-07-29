Joyce A. Love, 84, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Joyce A. Love, age 84 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 5:00pm on Monday (Aug 1, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Ogdensburgh Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held also on Monday from 12:00pm until the time of the service. Mrs. Love passed away on Wednesday (July 27, 2022) at the Massena Rehab and Nursing Facility.

Surviving are her children Jack Frederick of Syracuse, Michael Frederick of Ogdensburg, Denise Montroy of Ogdensburg, Chuck LaRue Jr. of Tupper Lake, Celeste Gilbert (LaRue) of Ogdensburg, Cathy LaRue of Ogdensburg, and Robert Love of Springfield, MO; 15 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

She was predeceased by her siblings Robert Otis Sr., and Joan Gray, as well as a grandson John H. Gagnon III and great-grandson Wyitt M. LaRue.

Joyce was born on October 4, 1937 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late William & Blanche (Graham) McDermott. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and later married Jack Frederick. He predeceased her. She then found companion Charles D. LaRue, Sr which ended in separation. She again found happiness, reuniting with her high-school sweetheart and marrying the love of her life, Robert Love Sr., he also predeceased her.

Joyce worked as a nurse’s aide for Claxton Hepburn Medical Center for many years and was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed camping, playing bingo, spending time with her family, and her pet dogs.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 SH 68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

