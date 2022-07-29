Martha L. Johnson, 58, of Brasher Falls

Ms. Martha L. Johnson, 58, passed away on Tuesday July 26, 2022 comfortably at home where she was under the care of hospice and surrounded by family. (Source: Funeral Home)

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Ms. Martha L. Johnson, 58, passed away on Tuesday July 26, 2022 comfortably at home where she was under the care of hospice and surrounded by family. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where calling hours will be held Tuesday, August 2nd from 1 – 3 PM. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 PM St. Patrick Cemetery in Brasher Falls.

Martha L. Dow was born in Malone on April 27, 1964 to the late Garry K. and Helen L. (Ward) Dow. She graduated from St. Lawrence Central High School in 1982 and on September 7th 1985, Martha married Jeffrey A. Johnson Sr. She earned her Associates Degree in Restaurant Management from SUNY Canton.

For some time, Martha worked at Flanders in Massena and in 1998 she began working as clerk for the Town of Brasher for over 20 years. Always keeping busy, Martha also worked for the USPS as a flex clerk at various post offices in the North Country for over 30 years.

She enjoyed crafting of all kinds, baking, laughing with her sisters, but most of all her family, children and grandchildren. Martha was a prime example of strength and patience. She was serious yet soft and if you were lucky enough to know that side of Martha, then you were lucky enough.

Martha is survived by her son Glen G. Johnson and his wife Kayla; grandchildren, Eloise Schrader-Stark and Owen Jeffrey Johnson all of Bombay; her sisters, Julie Best, Jeannette Gravell, Constance (Victor) Rufa, Cathleen (Fernando) Rufa, Mary (David) Mathieson, Suzanne Dow and companion Darrell Martin; her brothers, Gary Stephen and companion Julie Hoag, Theodore Dow, Paul (Jackie) Dow, Thomas Dow and Peter (Dawn) Dow, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Always in Martha’s heart is the memory of her son, Jeffrey Allen Johnson Jr. who passed away on June 26, 2008. She was also predeceased by her brother, Phillip; sisters -in-law, Marilyn Dow and Sheri Dow, and brothers-in-law; Michael Best and Lee Gravelle.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Ivy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological Foundation at https://giveto.supportbarrow.org/braincancer or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley Inc. in Martha’s honor.

