Rapids players say end of season is bittersweet

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - And then there were just two – two games left in the Watertown Rapids’ 2022 season.

The Rapids return home Friday night for a contest against Geneva and close out their season on Saturday with Fan Appreciation Day.

They’re coming off an 11-10 loss to Boonville Thursday. Their record is now 20-23.

For the Rapids players, it’s a bittersweet time seeing the year come to a close after building such strong bonds and friendships over the past two months.

“Yeah, definitely,” pitcher Connor Maxwell said. “Everybody is like family. We live together in the apartments. It’s bittersweet. It will be nice when we get home to see our families. Yeah, definitely it’s bittersweet since we’re playing pretty good baseball together right now.”

“It’s bittersweet mainly because of the maintain the connection that we have as a group,” outfielder Eli Meredith said. “This group has a lot of chemistry, a lot of potential, a lot of talent. Our coaches gave us everything that we needed. The staff of the Watertown Rapids, all the fans, they did everything for us, and we really appreciate being here. That’s why it’s bittersweet. We will all maintain connections and will continue to keep in contact through our lifetimes and our baseball careers but mainly being here made us better as people, first of all, before players.”

