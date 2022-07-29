Sunny through the weekend

(WWNY) - We’re in for a sunny, hot, and humid weekend. We’re not expecting any rain, so it will be great for getting outdoors.

It will be sunny today. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The night will be fairly pleasant. Lows will be around 60.

It will be mostly sunny Saturday and sunny on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s both days.

Monday is the first day of August and it’s coming in hot. It will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

It will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have lots of sun and highs around 90.

