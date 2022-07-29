TV Dinner: Courtyard Salad

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a recipe Chef Chris Manning learned when he worked at Café Creole in New Orleans.

The star of the show is the creole salad dressing, which the chef says is also great with fried foods and seafood, especially fried seafood.

Courtyard Salad

For the creole salad dressing:

- ½ cup mayonnaise

- 1 garlic clove, minced

- 1 green onion, minced

- 1 tablespoon whole grain mustard

- 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

- 1 teaspoon creole seasoning (recipe below)

- 1 teaspoon horseradish

- Dash of hot sauce

Pulse all ingredients together in a food processor or blend by hand in a bowl.

For the creole seasoning:

- 3 tablespoons salt

- 3 tablespoons paprika

- 2 tablespoon granulated garlic

- 2 tablespoons granulated onion

- 1 tablespoon ground black pepper

- 1 tablespoon whole thyme

- 1 tablespoon whole oregano

For the salad:

Place cooked chicken, shrimp, and andouille sausage on a bed of greens with whatever vegetables you like.

Sprinkle with creole seasoning and dress with creole salad dressing. Add your favorite garnishes and serve.

