POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Canton woman is accused of spending more than $3,100 using someone else’s debit card.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Victoria Secore allegedly stole the card from Baker Road in Potsdam.

She was charged with third-degree grand larceny, arraigned, and released.

