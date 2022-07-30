20th annual Spoker Ride brings in money for cancer research, Volunteer Transportation Center

Would you ride a bike 50 miles for a good cause? Some people were happy to do that Saturday to raise money for cancer research.(wwny)
By Chad Charette
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Would you ride a bike 50 miles for a good cause?

Some people were happy to do that Saturday to raise money for cancer research.

It was for the 20th annual Spoker Ride in Sackets Harbor. It’s a bike race meant to raise money for cancer research as well as the Volunteer Transportation Center.

Riders paid $50 bucks each to compete in bike races throughout the village ranging from 10 to 50 miles long. The race was founded by a couple of cancer survivors, Steve and Jeff Wood.

Jeff says about 160 riders came out for this year’s race.

“We’ve always been in Sacketts Harbor. The community has been very supportive of us. We’ve had riders that have ridden with us all 20 years, so there’s been a lot of support from both bikers and volunteers. We really greatly appreciate that,” said Jeff Wood.

The event has been able to raise over $150,000 throughout it’s 20 year run.

