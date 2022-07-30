Carol L. Kingsley, 66, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Carol L. Kingsley, 66, of State Route 72, passed away Thursday morning, July 28, 2022 at the home of her daughter after a brief illness.

Carol was born on June 2, 1956, in Potsdam, the daughter of the late John M. and Corliss V. (Whitman) Mittelstaedt.   She attended Parishville-Hopkinton Central School where she graduated in 1972.  She continued her education at Canton ATC, earning her degree as a Medical Lab Technician.  A marriage to Fay Kingsley ended in divorce.

Carol was a lab technician working for Dr. Michael Tulloch, Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, Laurie Mousaw, and most recently with Potsdam State.  She was a member of the Colton Methodist Church and had a great love for the beach, especially the ocean beaches.  Carol loved to travel and sewing – having made many gifts for her family and friends.   She also loved going to concerts, listening to live music, and joining the fan clubs of her favorite artists.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Sherry Kingsley-Dawley and her husband, Matthew of Lisbon; her grandchildren, Arianna and Khloe Kingsley and Brantley and Olivia Dawley; her sisters, Jo and Wayne Richards of Parishville and Mary Beth and James Aubrey of North Lawrence; her brother, Allan Mittelstaedt of Canastota; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Terry Miller; a brother, Christopher Mitteltstaedt; and sister-in-law, Nancy Mittelstaedt.

A graveside service celebrating her life will be held on August 6, 2022, at 10:30 AM in Southville Cemetery with Lay Minister, Bruce Winters, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley or Roswell Park Cancer Treatment Center.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

