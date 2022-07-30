Crash off I-81 in Mexico ejects man from motorcycle

MEXICO, New York (WWNY) - Police are investigating a crash that ejected one man off a motorcycle and sent him to the hospital.

It happened in the Town of Mexico around 5:15 PM Friday.

The car was driven by 27-year-old Luke Gollaher of Adams Center. Police say he was coming off of I-81 southbound at Exit 33, when he tried to make a left turn, but he failed to yield to the oncoming motorcycle which was being driven by 74-year-old Bruce Hinman from Parish.

Hinman was ejected from the motorcycle and was taken to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, where he was listed in critical condition.

Gollaher was not injured in the crash and showed no signs of alcohol impairment.

