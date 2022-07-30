DA: Man sentenced up to 96 years in prison for sexually assaulting his children

Authorities say Jorge Caraballo, Sr. has been convicted of multiple sexual offenses, including...
Authorities say Jorge Caraballo, Sr. has been convicted of multiple sexual offenses, including the rape of a child and others.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Gray News) - Authorities in Pennsylvania say a man will spend years behind bars for sexually assaulting his children.

According to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, Jorge Caraballo, Sr., was convicted of multiple sexual offenses, including the rape of a child, incest and unlawful contact with a minor, in December 2021.

State officials said Judge Scott Arthur Evans deferred Caraballo’s sentence to obtain a sexually violent predator assessment. On July 15, the court determined Caraballo was a sexually violent predator.

The district attorney’s office reported that Dr. Robert Stein testified during the hearing that Caraballo’s exploitation of the children was particularly callous and noted that the children endured sexual abuse by him for years.

After the ruling, Judge Evans sentenced Caraballo to 48 to 96 years of imprisonment in a state correctional institution.

Pennsylvania authorities praised the victims’ strength shown in the case after coming forward soon after Caraballo had moved out of their home.

Judge Evans ordered all of Caraballo’s sentences be served consecutively.

