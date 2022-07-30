Dry Sunday with a few clouds

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop to the upper 50s to around 60 as we become mainly clear.

Sunday will be a dry day with highs getting into the lower 80s. We will see some cloud cover during the day Sunday as a low pressure system moves to our south, but should still see sunshine throughout the day.

Monday will be a warm day with highs in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday we will see a slight chance of rain with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Wednesday will be a dry day with highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday is looking like the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 with a 40% chance of rain.

Friday rain chances will stick around at a 30% chance with highs around 80.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

