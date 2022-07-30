Francis F. Cree, 88, of Akwesasne

Francis F. Cree, 88, of Pyke Road, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Francis F. Cree, 88, of Pyke Road, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Francis was born June 11, 1934 in Morristown, New York, the son of the late Frank and Mary (Gray) Cree. He attended school in Bombay and later married Catherine David on October 8, 1955 in St. Regis Church. She later predeceased him on April 24, 1992. Francis worked as a laborer for the Local #322 union for over 25 years retiring in 1985. At one time he worked for SRMT on the waterline project.

He enjoyed going to the casino, scratch off tickets, pull tabs and fiddling music. Francis also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a member of Death Benefits and AA for over 40 years. He would always make sure to have candy and gum available for any children he may run into and could be heard saying, “You need any money?”

Francis is survived by his children, Marie (Wesley) Benedict of Akwesasne, Carla (Dean) Point of Cornwall Island, Hilda Jean Cree and companion Paul Price of Akwesasne, Michael (Aline) Cree of Akwesasne and Jason Cree of Akwesasne; 10 grandchildren, Ernest (Mikayla) Cree, Adam and Aaron (Katie) Bashaw, Allen (Bryanna), Brandon (Shylo), Amber (Trevor) Point, Tira (Mike) Brockway, Tracy Benedict and Kahonwine Adams as well as many chosen grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret (Paul) Lazore and Marion Cook, both of St. Regis; a brother, Peter (Rita) Cree of Akwesasne; a sister-in-law Julia David; son-in-law Kim Bashaw and companion Kay Gravly.

He was predeceased by his children, Allen Cree, Daniel Cree, Kevin Cree, Leslie Cree and Hattie Bashaw; a grandson, Calvin Point; a great great-grandchild, Taylor Catherine; a brother, Joseph Cree; a brother-in-law, John Cook; two sisters-in-law, Daphanie Cree and Margaret Cree.

Friends and Family are invited to call at 19 Pyke Road on Monday, August 1, 2022 from 1:00 pm until Tuesday at 2:00 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 3:00 pm at St. Regis Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions in Francis’s memory may be made to Hospice of the North Country, St. Regis Ambulance Service or Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements are under the guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online with the family at www.donaldsonfh.com

