Friday Sports: Watertown Rapids season wraps up

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids closing out their 2022 PGCBL season tonight at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds, where they hosted the Geneva Redwings.

Rapids starter and LaFargeville native Wyatt Parliment getting the strikeout to end the top of the 1st inning.

At the top of the 2nd, the Rapids were flashing some leather when Nick Castelana hit a short fly to right that Rapids 2nd baseman Colin Hageman makes a diving grab on.

Still at the top of the 2nd, Cole Fleming slaps a base hit to right field and Shane Dux scores from 2nd: 1-0 Geneva.

Then it was Harrison Treble singling to right field. Mike Gorham scores to make it 2-0 Geneva.

A bit later, Ozzie Fleisher goes the other way for a base hit. Both Fleming and Treble come in: 4-0 Geneva.

At the bottom of the 3rd, the Rapids answer as Anthony Manisero goes deep. It was a 2 run home run over the left field wall: Rapids down 4-2.

Still in the 3rd, Brett Myers hits a flare to left for a single and Owen Parliment checks in: 4-3 Geneva.

Watertown gains the lead and beats Geneva 10-9, finishing the season 21-24.

Saturday night, the Rapids saw their playoff hopes come to an end as they lost to Boonville 11-10 and Oneonta won.

For the Rapids to even be in playoff contention with 2 days left in the season after losing 13 straight early in the season and sit at 2-14, is a testament to the team’s resiliency and “never say die” attitude throughout the year.

”Yeah, I mean after a 2-14 start, to still be in the playoff run with 2 games to go and have some contention for our team just shows the grit these guys played with all year to keep us in it, and tonight we just want to send them off with one final hurrah. They believed in themselves, they gelled as a team, and we’re big believers if you keep doing the right thing eventually good things will happen,” said Watertown Rapids Manager Mike Kogut.

From the diamond to the gridiron, the Watertown Red and Black hit the road for a key EFL contest against Broome County with both teams entering the game undefeated at 3-0.

Broome County is coming off a 38-0 shutout win over Auburn, while the Red and Black come into the game off a tough 21-20 road win over Ithaca in a non-league matchup.

It’s a battle of the 2 best defenses in the league with Broome County only giving up 7 points through 3 games and the Red and Black only surrendering 14 points through 3 contests.

Red and Black Head Coach George Ashcraft expects a battle.

”We’re both 3-0. It’s gonna be a heck of a game. They got a great running game, we know that. So if we can shut down their running game some, it gives us more of an edge because we’ve got both sides of the ball. As far as running game, we got great running backs and our quarterbacks, our wide receiving crew. As long as we can get up front and block some people, I look for better things and I think we’ll have more of our defensive people at this game. I think we can shut ‘em down some and come back with a victory. We’d be 4-0 for the first time in quite a while,” said Ashcraft.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.