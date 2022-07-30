Hochul declares “State Disaster Emergency” in response to the Monkeypox outbreak

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State Disaster Emergency in response to the ongoing Monkeypox outbreak.

The Governor issued an Executive Order Friday night. She points to the fact that more than 1 in 4 Monkeypox cases in the U.S. are in the State of New York.

The Executive Order allows the state to respond to the outbreak quicker and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.

The latest CDC data shows that there are about 3,500 Monkeypox cases in the U.S.

