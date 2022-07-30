Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival Parade is back, and it’s a big deal!

By Chad Charette
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - People lined the streets in anticipation of this year’s Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival Parade. For years, it’s been dubbed the largest parade in the North Country, with dozens of bands, a duo of stilt walkers, and a fleet of floats.

For residents, it’s become quite the tradition.

“I actually love it here. It’s super fun and there’s drinks and food everywhere,” said Meriam Skamperle.

While food and floats were certainly a factor, some people say the music is the real highlight.

“All the bands. I love music, being in the band, and to see how kids are progressing nowadays. Oh, yeah!” said Buffy Ball Gabri.

Bands like the Lisbon Golden knights got to perform for a panel of judges in front of the Bayside Grill.

“I watch the overall impact of the show. Exposure to air. Coordination, showmanship,” said parade band judge Liz Testani.

This year marks the first reappearance of parade bands since the pandemic forced Ogdensburg to downsize the parade in 2020.

Kally Parks has been going to the parade her whole life and couldn’t be happier to be in attendance.

“It’s nice to be able to hear the music. It’s nice to be able to see it coming back to the way it was supposed to be when I was a kid. It kind of died down because of COVID,” said Parks.

Since it’s such a long running tradition, the parade has given people plenty of reason to reconnect.

“It’s just so nice. Everyone has a chance to meet up for reunions, class reunions, and fireworks. It’s just the best time ever,” said Patty Mahoney.

A city staple, back and better than ever.

