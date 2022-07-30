Watertown man charged after exposing his buttocks at a June Town of Pamelia meeting
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is facing charges after an incident at a public town meeting.
The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office says Earl N. Pierce, 61, intentionally interrupted a Town of Pamelia meeting at 25859 State Route 37 around 9 PM June 13, 2022.
They say Pierce came into the meeting yelling vulgar language and exposing his buttocks to those in attendance.
Pierce was arrested July 29th, over a month later, in Brownville.
He has been charged with Disorderly Conduct: Obscene Language and Gestures, and Exposure of a Person.
Pierce is expected to appear at the Town of Watertown Court on August 11th to answer to those charges.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.