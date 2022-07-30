Watertown man charged after exposing his buttocks at a June Town of Pamelia meeting

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is facing charges after an incident at a public town meeting.

The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office says Earl N. Pierce, 61, intentionally interrupted a Town of Pamelia meeting at 25859 State Route 37 around 9 PM June 13, 2022.

They say Pierce came into the meeting yelling vulgar language and exposing his buttocks to those in attendance.

Pierce was arrested July 29th, over a month later, in Brownville.

He has been charged with Disorderly Conduct: Obscene Language and Gestures, and Exposure of a Person.

Pierce is expected to appear at the Town of Watertown Court on August 11th to answer to those charges.

