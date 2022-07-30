Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions

Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire that has forced more than 6,000 people to leave their homes. (KFSN via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wildfires fed by windy and hot conditions have grown dramatically in California and Montana, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes.

In northern California, the fast-moving McKinney fire tore across an estimated 28 square miles by Saturday morning after starting Friday in Klamath National Forest.

Meanwhile in Montana, a wildfire doubled in size to more than 6 square miles near the town of Elmo and Flathead Lake.

Roughly 200 miles to the south, Idaho residents remained under evacuation orders as the Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest burned more than 67 square miles of timbered land near the town of Salmon.

