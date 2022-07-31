Children’s vaccines to be offered at Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccines at this week’s Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair.

The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department says they’ll host a pediatric clinic, providing vaccines for the youngest population: kids aged 6 months to 5-years-old.

They’ll be administering Moderna and Pfizer first doses to kids in that age range. Vaccinations will be available on Wednesday from 12-6 PM or until supplies last.

You can make an appointment on the St. Lawrence County Public Health website. Walk-ins are welcome as well.

The fair is set to open Tuesday. Sawyer Brown will play at the fair at 8 PM Tuesday with the Fireman’s Parade on Wednesday. That’s also the first day for the rides.

Harness racing is at noon on Thursday and the demolition derby is at 1 PM on Sunday, which is the final day for the fair.

Getting into the fair is free all week, but all grandstand tickets are $15 bucks each. You can buy those on the fair’s website.

