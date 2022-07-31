Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware charged in girlfriend’s killing

A former NFL player was charged with murder in the killing of his girlfriend. (KTRK, FAMILY PHOTOS, HCSO, TEXASEQUUSEARCH, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A former NFL player was charged with murder Thursday in the killing of his girlfriend, whose remains were found months after she was reported missing last year.

Kevin Ware, who played tight end in 2003 and 2004 for Washington and San Francisco, is also charged with tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, in the death of Taylor Pomaski. If convicted of murder, he faces up to life in prison.

Pomaski, 29, was last seen in April 2021 at a house party in the Houston suburb of Spring. Her remains were found in December.

“We encourage anyone who has knowledge about what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward,” said Lacy Johnson, the prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office handling the case.

Ware, 41, has been jailed since June 2021 in neighboring Montgomery County on unrelated drug and gun charges.

Ware’s attorney, Coby DuBose, didn’t immediately reply to a phone message or email seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office vehicles
Woman accused of spending thousands with stolen debit card
Enchanted Forest Water Safari is now the state’s largest water theme park. But it didn't start...
‘Fun never stops’ at Enchanted Forest Water Safari, but when did it start?
Governor Hochul speaks Friday at Mapleview Dairy in Madrid.
Hochul: state will pick up extra costs for 40 hour farm week
THe readout from a seismograph, the instrument used to record earthquakes.
Did you feel it? Earthquakes in NNY
Watertown man charged after exposing his buttocks at a June Town of Pamelia meeting

Latest News

Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire that has forced more than 6,000 people to...
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
A former NFL player was charged with murder in the killing of his girlfriend, whose remains...
Ex-NFL player indicted for murder of girlfriend
The Watertown Red and Black were on the road taking on Broome County Saturday.
Saturday Sports: Red & Black Football opening win streak continues
55 years ago, one of the greatest streaks in high school basketball history began at Union...
Legendary Union Academy Basketball Team gathers for reunion