Henderson Harbor gets festive with Christmas in July

HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - For some people, this weekend was the most wonderful time of the year. No, it’s not the holiday season yet, but it felt like it in Henderson Harbor.

This weekend was the annual Christmas in July celebration, featuring all sorts of fun events like a classic car show, fireworks, and a boat parade.

Many of the boats are decked out with garland or Christmas lights.

It gave people the chance to get in the holiday spirit a little early this year.

