Lyme Community Weekend brings people out and together

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - It was a weekend of celebration for the Lyme community.

Lyme Community Weekend brought friends and family together at the Chaumont Fire Hall.

On Sunday, water slides, llamas, and cars were all present.

The car show being one of the most popular amongst the crowd with dozens of classic and sports cars there.

Long time car show participant, Bill Bartram, brought a supercharged 2019 Goblin that he and his girlfriend built from a kit.

”It is very nice, I have been going to this show for 10 years off and on, they didn’t have it for COVID, but it’s been a great show. I really enjoy it,” said Bartram.

Bartram says preparing for the show is a lot of fun, but seeing people enjoy the cars is the best part.

